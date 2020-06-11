U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.00

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0025 per share by the asset manager on Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

NASDAQ:GROW opened at $3.01 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.87 and its 200-day moving average is $1.41. U.S. Global Investors has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $3.20. The firm has a market cap of $42.99 million, a P/E ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 2.00.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of U.S. Global Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

