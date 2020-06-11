Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP cut its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,365 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 46,260 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UBER. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,665 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,375 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UBER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.06.

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded down $2.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,793,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,708,234. Uber Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $47.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.74 and its 200-day moving average is $31.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.15. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 71.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.70%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.26) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Uber Technologies Inc will post -3.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $4,297,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $1,753,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 286,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,051,000.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,560,000 shares of company stock valued at $44,638,100. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

