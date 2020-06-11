UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ubisoft Entertainment operates in parts of Europe, Canada and the United States and its primary activities are the production, publishing and distribution of interactive entertainment products. Products include video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons, literary, multimedia, audio-visual products, cinematographic and television works. Some of its brands are Driver, Anno, Endwar and Tom Clancy. “

Get UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of UBSFY traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.52. The stock had a trading volume of 176,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.69. UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR has a 12 month low of $10.04 and a 12 month high of $17.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of -776.00 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.41.

UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR Company Profile

Ubisoft Entertainment SA engages in the production, publishing, and distribution of video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (UBSFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.