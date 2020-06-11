UBS Group Analysts Give K&S (ETR:SDF) a €6.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €6.00 ($6.74) price target on K&S (ETR:SDF) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SDF. Warburg Research set a €8.25 ($9.27) price objective on shares of K&S and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank set a €7.00 ($7.87) price objective on shares of K&S and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.00 ($5.62) price target on shares of K&S and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($7.87) price target on shares of K&S and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of K&S in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. K&S has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €7.33 ($8.24).

Shares of ETR:SDF opened at €6.58 ($7.39) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €5.81 and a 200 day moving average of €7.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -59.81. K&S has a 12 month low of €4.50 ($5.05) and a 12 month high of €16.80 ($18.87). The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.63.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

