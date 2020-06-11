UBS Group Analysts Give Symrise (FRA:SY1) a €93.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €93.00 ($104.49) price target on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SY1 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Baader Bank set a €90.00 ($101.12) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays set a €87.00 ($97.75) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($98.88) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a €94.00 ($105.62) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €75.00 ($84.27) price objective on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €90.06 ($101.19).

Get Symrise alerts:

FRA:SY1 opened at €96.96 ($108.94) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €95.56 and a 200-day moving average of €91.37. Symrise has a one year low of €56.96 ($64.00) and a one year high of €73.48 ($82.56).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Symrise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symrise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.