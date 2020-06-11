UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) Raises Dividend to $0.33 Per Share

UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This is a positive change from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

UGI has increased its dividend payment by an average of 267.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 34 years. UGI has a dividend payout ratio of 58.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect UGI to earn $2.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.0%.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $34.43 on Thursday. UGI has a 52-week low of $21.75 and a 52-week high of $54.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.63 and its 200-day moving average is $36.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.89.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that UGI will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UGI shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of UGI from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating on shares of UGI in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of UGI from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. UGI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

In related news, CEO John L. Walsh acquired 8,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.80 per share, with a total value of $238,400.00. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

