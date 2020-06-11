UMICORE GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Earns “Sell” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of UMICORE GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:UMICY) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on UMICY. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of UMICORE GRP/ADR in a report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut UMICORE GRP/ADR from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America upgraded UMICORE GRP/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ING Group cut UMICORE GRP/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. UMICORE GRP/ADR has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of UMICY traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.38. 95,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,673. UMICORE GRP/ADR has a twelve month low of $7.04 and a twelve month high of $13.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.89.

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company worldwide. Its Catalysis segment produces automotive catalysts for gasoline and diesel light and heavy duty diesel applications; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries.

