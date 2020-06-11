Uniper SE (ETR:UN01) Receives €24.92 Average Target Price from Analysts

Uniper SE (ETR:UN01) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €24.92 ($28.00).

Several brokerages have weighed in on UN01. UBS Group set a €22.50 ($25.28) target price on Uniper and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €20.00 ($22.47) target price on Uniper and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Nord/LB set a €25.00 ($28.09) target price on Uniper and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €18.00 ($20.22) target price on Uniper and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €33.00 ($37.08) target price on Uniper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd.

ETR UN01 traded down €1.12 ($1.26) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €27.26 ($30.63). 540,462 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,956. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €25.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of €27.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.64. The company has a market cap of $10.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37. Uniper has a 1-year low of €20.76 ($23.33) and a 1-year high of €30.64 ($34.43).

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

