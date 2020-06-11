United Community Banks, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:UCBI)

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

United Community Banks has a dividend payout ratio of 43.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect United Community Banks to earn $1.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.2%.

Shares of UCBI stock opened at $21.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. United Community Banks has a fifty-two week low of $14.95 and a fifty-two week high of $31.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.63.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $144.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.58 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 25.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Community Banks will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UCBI shares. ValuEngine cut shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. DA Davidson raised United Community Banks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.50 to $23.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. BidaskClub upgraded United Community Banks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on United Community Banks from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Community Banks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

