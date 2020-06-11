United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.30-2.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.4-26.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.16 billion.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UNFI. ValuEngine downgraded United Natural Foods from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on United Natural Foods from $10.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised United Natural Foods from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on United Natural Foods from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Shares of NYSE:UNFI opened at $17.90 on Thursday. United Natural Foods has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $23.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.98 and a 200-day moving average of $10.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.01). United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that United Natural Foods will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

