United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 14.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,136,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,256,253 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $946,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 15,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 108,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,673,000 after acquiring an additional 14,669 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 54.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UPS stock traded down $5.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $101.36. 3,200,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,988,266. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $125.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.80. The firm has a market cap of $89.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.83.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $124.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $103.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

In other news, CEO Carol B. Tome acquired 10,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $99.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,003,233.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,865.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

