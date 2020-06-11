United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Receives $163.00 Average PT from Brokerages

United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $162.83.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UTX. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down previously from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UTX. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its stake in United Technologies by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in United Technologies by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in United Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $480,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in United Technologies by 7,504.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,138,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $170,438,000 after buying an additional 1,123,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co grew its stake in United Technologies by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 35,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,353,000 after buying an additional 7,740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Technologies stock traded down $2.18 on Monday, reaching $68.36. 9,748,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,298,222. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.16 and its 200-day moving average is $113.26. United Technologies has a one year low of $69.02 and a one year high of $158.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $59.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

