UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,775,678 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 136,814 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 2.2% of Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 3.46% of UnitedHealth Group worth $8,173,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 14.6% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 305,941 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $76,296,000 after acquiring an additional 39,047 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at $5,063,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,218,799 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,551,937,000 after buying an additional 97,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 886,002 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $220,951,000 after buying an additional 4,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $384.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $346.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.13.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $2.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $307.16. The stock had a trading volume of 249,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,341,440. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $315.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $293.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.72.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.59%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,060,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,622,776. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $13,194,113.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,013,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,903,701.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,637 shares of company stock worth $17,723,013 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.