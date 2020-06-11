UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Holdings LLC

Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,285 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 2.9% of Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 568 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 10,133 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,110 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $3.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $305.75. 3,160,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,341,440. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $292.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.04. The stock has a market cap of $290.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.72. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $187.72 and a one year high of $315.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $64.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.59%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,060,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,622,776. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $2,283,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,222,197.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 65,637 shares of company stock worth $17,723,013. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $346.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $289.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.13.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

