Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) posted its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $31.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.46 million. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 26.80%.

Shares of UBA opened at $13.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $598.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $24.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 78.32%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.80.

In other Urstadt Biddle Properties news, Director Kevin J. Bannon purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $55,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

