Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $31.28 million during the quarter. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 26.80%.

NYSE:UBP opened at $12.30 on Thursday. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a twelve month low of $8.30 and a twelve month high of $19.87. The company has a market cap of $564.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

