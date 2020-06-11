Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Stock Position Reduced by Charter Trust Co.

Charter Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,940 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Valero Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,599,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,569,422,000 after acquiring an additional 998,183 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Valero Energy by 8.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,382,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,060,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824,740 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Valero Energy by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,678,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $906,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509,619 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,949,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $555,919,000 after acquiring an additional 160,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $431,343,000. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on VLO. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $110.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

NYSE:VLO traded down $6.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.51. 3,327,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,289,231. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.00 and a beta of 1.95. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $101.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.26 and a 200 day moving average of $73.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.22 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

