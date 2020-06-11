Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) Declares $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

Valley National Bancorp has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 46.6% annually over the last three years. Valley National Bancorp has a payout ratio of 49.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

VLY traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,520,621. Valley National Bancorp has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $12.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.43.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $306.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share.

In other news, EVP Ronald H. Janis acquired 7,000 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $48,860.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,365.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer W. Steans acquired 55,000 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $412,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at $412,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 92,000 shares of company stock valued at $682,160. Company insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

VLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.75 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.88.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

