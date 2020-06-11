Veil Market Cap Hits $1.05 Million (VEIL)

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. One Veil coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0149 or 0.00000159 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including VINEX Network and Graviex. During the last week, Veil has traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar. Veil has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $6,914.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Veil alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010665 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $183.89 or 0.01960500 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00176565 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00043448 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00116033 BTC.

Veil Coin Profile

Veil’s total supply is 79,278,882 coins and its circulating supply is 70,437,953 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official website is veil-project.com . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil

Buying and Selling Veil

Veil can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: VINEX Network and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Veil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veil and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.