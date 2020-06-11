Venture Life Group (LON:VLG) Hits New 1-Year High at $79.00

Venture Life Group PLC (LON:VLG) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 79 ($1.01) and last traded at GBX 74.50 ($0.95), with a volume of 167617 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 76 ($0.97).

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 63.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 41.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.50.

Venture Life Group Company Profile (LON:VLG)

Venture Life Group Plc develops and commercializes oral care products, food supplements, medical devices, and dermo-cosmetics for the ageing population in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Brands, and Development and Manufacturing segments. The company offers cardiovascular product for lowering cholesterol in food supplement; and neurology products, including NeuroAge, NeuroAge Sleep, and NeuroAge NRG food supplements to enhance mental alertness, cognitive function, and mental performance in ageing brain.

Recommended Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Venture Life Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venture Life Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.