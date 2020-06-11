Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) vs. Carbon Natural Gas (NYSE:CRBO) Critical Comparison

Carbon Natural Gas (OTCMKTS:CRBO) and Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Carbon Natural Gas and Vermilion Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carbon Natural Gas 11.07% 16.21% 4.35% Vermilion Energy -85.47% -1.62% -0.64%

6.1% of Carbon Natural Gas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.7% of Vermilion Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 77.6% of Carbon Natural Gas shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Carbon Natural Gas has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vermilion Energy has a beta of 2.54, indicating that its stock price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Carbon Natural Gas and Vermilion Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carbon Natural Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A Vermilion Energy 1 11 2 0 2.07

Vermilion Energy has a consensus price target of $12.23, suggesting a potential upside of 89.28%. Given Vermilion Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vermilion Energy is more favorable than Carbon Natural Gas.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Carbon Natural Gas and Vermilion Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carbon Natural Gas $116.63 million 0.20 $1.10 million N/A N/A Vermilion Energy $1.27 billion 0.80 $24.72 million $0.33 19.58

Vermilion Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Carbon Natural Gas.

Summary

Vermilion Energy beats Carbon Natural Gas on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carbon Natural Gas

Carbon Energy Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids properties in the United States. It focuses on conventional and unconventional reservoirs, including shale, tight sand, and coalbed methane located in the Appalachian, Illinois, and Ventura Basins. As of December 31, 2017, it owned working interests in 2,600 net wells and royalty interests located in Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, and West Virginia, as well as had leasehold positions in approximately 189,000 net developed acres and approximately 222,400 net undeveloped acres located in the Appalachian basin. The company also owned working interests in 29 net coalbed methane wells in the Illinois Basin; had a leasehold position in approximately 1,900 net developed acres and approximately 58,000 net undeveloped acres. In addition, it owned working interests in 200 net wells; and had leasehold positions in approximately 2,300 net developed acres, as well as approximately 8,000 net undeveloped acres. The company was formerly known as Carbon Natural Gas Company and changed its name to Carbon Energy Corporation in June 2018. Carbon Energy Corporation is based in Denver, Colorado.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc. acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells. The company also owns 48% interest in 930,000 net acres of land and 103 net producing gas wells; 32,600 net acres of developed and 1,149,400 net acres of undeveloped land, and 105 net producing oil wells and 8 net producing natural gas wells; and 148,700 net acres of land and 118 net producing oil wells. In addition, it owns 20% interest in the offshore Corrib gas field; and 60% interest in the Wandoo field comprises 59,600 acres; and lands of 652,800 net acres, 242,500 net acres, and 2.35 million net acres. Further, the company has 181,664 barrels of oil equivalent (Mboe) of gross proved reserves and 284,476 Mboe of gross proved plus probable reserves; 43,466 Mboe of gross proved reserves and 63,918 Mboe of gross proved plus probable reserves; 11,802 Mboe of gross proved reserves and 22,196 Mboe of gross proved plus probable reserves; 12,991 Mboe of gross proved reserves and 25,735 Mboe of gross proved plus probable reserves; 13,093 Mboe of gross proved reserves and 20,575 Mboe of gross proved plus probable reserves; 9,668 Mboe of gross proved reserves and 14,480 Mboe of gross proved plus probable reserves; 25,147 Mboe of gross proved reserves and 56,214 Mboe of gross proved plus probable reserves; and 131 Mboe of gross proved reserves and 191 Mboe of gross proved plus probable reserves. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

