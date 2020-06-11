Verso Corp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:VRS)

Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

Verso has a dividend payout ratio of -5.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Verso to earn $1.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.0%.

NYSE:VRS traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.34. The company had a trading volume of 66,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,354. Verso has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.44. The firm has a market cap of $581.81 million, a P/E ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.96.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $1.14. Verso had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.11 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verso will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John Adam St. sold 18,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $250,936.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VRS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BWS Financial lowered Verso from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verso from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. B. Riley raised their price target on Verso from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Verso from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

