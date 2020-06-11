VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Pareto Securities initiated coverage on shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an underperform rating on shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of VWDRY stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,599. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.73 and a 200-day moving average of $31.36. The stock has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72 and a beta of 0.78. VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR has a twelve month low of $22.50 and a twelve month high of $36.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter. VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 17.03%. On average, equities analysts expect that VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

