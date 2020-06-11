VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) Shares Acquired by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 110.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,025,181 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,992,243 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 4.82% of VF worth $1,028,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in VF by 198.9% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in VF by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its position in VF by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 754 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Benno O. Dorer purchased 1,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.09 per share, with a total value of $102,031.28. Also, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 10,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total value of $697,012.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,217.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE VFC traded down $3.39 on Thursday, reaching $60.19. The stock had a trading volume of 145,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,256,801. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. VF Corp has a 1 year low of $45.07 and a 1 year high of $100.25. The company has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.21.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The textile maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). VF had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 27.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that VF Corp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. VF’s payout ratio is 71.64%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VFC shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on VF from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Argus lowered VF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of VF in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Raymond James initiated coverage on VF in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on VF from $93.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.07.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

