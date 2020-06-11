ViacomCBS Inc (OTCMKTS:VIACA) Announces $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

ViacomCBS Inc (OTCMKTS:VIACA) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

VIACA stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.02. 48,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,481. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.18. ViacomCBS has a 52-week low of $13.12 and a 52-week high of $53.68.

ViacomCBS (OTCMKTS:VIACA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter.

ViacomCBS Inc, a media and entertainment, creates content and experiences for audiences worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

