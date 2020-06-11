VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Upgraded to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on VICI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VICI Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $28.50 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.85.

Shares of NYSE VICI traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.60. 2,345,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,464,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 69.43 and a quick ratio of 69.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.84 and its 200 day moving average is $21.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.16. VICI Properties has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $28.75.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $255.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.68 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 39.66%. VICI Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that VICI Properties will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 1,023.3% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in VICI Properties by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in VICI Properties by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

