VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFA) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.091 per share on Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. This is an increase from VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Shares of VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF stock traded down $1.79 on Thursday, hitting $50.76. 700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,772. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.41. VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $35.41 and a 52 week high of $58.35.

