VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSA traded down $2.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.99. 109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,299. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $50.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.21.

Get VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd alerts:

About VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd

Cogdell Spencer Inc is an integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in healthcare facilities, including medical offices and ambulatory surgery and diagnostic centers. The Company focuses on the ownership, delivery, acquisition, and management of healthcare facilities in the United States of America.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.