VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. This is a positive change from VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
Shares of NASDAQ:CSA traded down $2.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.99. 109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,299. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $50.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.21.
About VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd
Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.