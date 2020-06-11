Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Sold by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP reduced its stake in Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) by 59.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,090 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 75,600 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VIPS. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Vipshop by 2,176.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vipshop in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vipshop in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Vipshop in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Vipshop by 52.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. 49.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Vipshop from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Vipshop from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Nomura Securities raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.10 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.71.

NYSE:VIPS traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.19. 158,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,847,034. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.15. Vipshop Holdings Ltd – has a twelve month low of $6.17 and a twelve month high of $18.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.47 and a 200 day moving average of $14.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $18.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.86 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Ltd – will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.