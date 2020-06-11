Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Holdings LLC

Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,903 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 1.8% of Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its position in Visa by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 1,634 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 3.7% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK increased its position in Visa by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 1,644 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on V shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Visa from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Nomura Securities reduced their price target on Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Visa from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Visa from $190.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.18.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total transaction of $5,017,400.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total value of $1,129,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,933,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,150 shares of company stock worth $8,781,161. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $200.48. The stock had a trading volume of 7,848,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,877,029. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $214.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $183.96 and a 200 day moving average of $184.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.93.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.