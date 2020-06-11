Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 17.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,328,915 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,402,254 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,855,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 581.4% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 75.6% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 197.2% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 315 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 29.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $121.16. 607,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,371,698. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.30. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $133.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on Walmart from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.03.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $10,924,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,387,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,901,261.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $922,824.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,492,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 177,324 shares of company stock worth $22,306,274. Insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.