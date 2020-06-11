Warburg Research Reiterates €47.40 Price Target for Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI)

Warburg Research set a €47.40 ($53.26) target price on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €46.00 ($51.69) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($33.71) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Independent Research set a €43.00 ($48.31) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €38.00 ($42.70) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €38.43 ($43.18).

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen stock opened at €39.81 ($44.73) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €38.52 and a 200 day moving average price of €36.57. Deutsche Wohnen has a 52 week low of €30.48 ($34.25) and a 52 week high of €38.09 ($42.80).

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

