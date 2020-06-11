Warren Averett Asset Management LLC Takes $204,000 Position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 6,034.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 943,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,465,000 after acquiring an additional 927,629 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 11,536.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 773,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,836,000 after buying an additional 767,199 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 2,390.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,371,000 after buying an additional 727,638 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1,760.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 688,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,076,000 after buying an additional 651,301 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the first quarter worth $18,330,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FEZ traded down $1.91 on Thursday, hitting $34.75. 357,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,198,636. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.29 and a 1-year high of $41.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.59.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

