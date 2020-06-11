WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Issues Q2 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) updated its second quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.67-0.69 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.66. WEC Energy Group also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.71-3.75 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a strong sell rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. CSFB lowered their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.30.

NYSE WEC opened at $93.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.01. WEC Energy Group has a twelve month low of $68.01 and a twelve month high of $109.53. The stock has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.20.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a $0.6325 dividend. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 70.67%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total transaction of $104,772.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

