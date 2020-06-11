WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.71-3.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.73. WEC Energy Group also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.71-3.75 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WEC shares. CSFB reduced their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $97.00 to $74.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.30.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Shares of WEC opened at $93.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51. WEC Energy Group has a 1 year low of $68.01 and a 1 year high of $109.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.01. The firm has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.20.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.11. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.6325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.67%.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total transaction of $104,772.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.