Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires 2,609,549 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,092,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,609,549 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 0.8% of Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 1.13% of Procter & Gamble worth $3,090,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,859,000. Bank OZK increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 29,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,002,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,676,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,435,000 after buying an additional 4,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundamentun LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 17,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

NYSE PG traded up $0.84 on Wednesday, hitting $119.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 478,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,944,316. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $128.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.16 and its 200 day moving average is $119.75. The firm has a market cap of $294.40 billion, a PE ratio of 67.31, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th were paid a $0.7907 dividend. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.91%.

Several research analysts have commented on PG shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Argus raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.31.

In other news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total value of $3,464,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 7,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $883,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,746 shares in the company, valued at $5,369,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,963,114 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,197,986. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.