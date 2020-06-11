Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires 4,556,329 Shares of Slack (NYSE:WORK)

Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Slack (NYSE:WORK) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,474,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,556,329 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.06% of Slack worth $844,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Slack by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 339,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,625,000 after buying an additional 92,176 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Slack in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Slack in the fourth quarter worth approximately $377,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Slack in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Slack in the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. Institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Slack news, CFO Allen Shim sold 45,000 shares of Slack stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $1,174,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,575,961. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert Frati sold 5,000 shares of Slack stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $156,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 349,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,926,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,122,498 shares of company stock worth $56,385,218. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WORK. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Slack from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Slack from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Slack from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Slack from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Slack from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

NYSE WORK traded down $1.57 on Thursday, reaching $30.90. The company had a trading volume of 619,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,806,840. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion and a PE ratio of -21.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.41. Slack has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $42.00.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $201.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.12 million. Slack had a negative net margin of 87.91% and a negative return on equity of 79.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Slack will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

