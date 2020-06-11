Wellington Management Group LLP Boosts Stake in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,717,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,168 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 1.76% of American Electric Power worth $697,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in American Electric Power by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 30,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 6.2% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 39,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 2,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total transaction of $182,190.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 16,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $1,352,906.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,035,451.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AEP traded down $4.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.23. 170,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,377,438. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 12-month low of $65.14 and a 12-month high of $104.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.85.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.07). American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.04%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AEP shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. KeyCorp raised American Electric Power from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.61.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

Featured Story: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.