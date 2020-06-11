Wellington Management Group LLP Boosts Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,292,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 803,856 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $980,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Permanens Capital L.P. increased its stake in Ecolab by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Ecolab by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 6,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in Ecolab by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $204.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.15.

In related news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 22,800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.16, for a total value of $4,677,648.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,118,591.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Victoria Reich sold 1,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.93, for a total transaction of $209,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,472,768.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 51,989 shares of company stock valued at $10,658,061 over the last ninety days. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ECL traded down $19.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $206.63. The stock had a trading volume of 126,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,092,406. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $124.60 and a one year high of $231.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

