Wellington Management Group LLP Boosts Stake in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,567,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 759,746 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 5.35% of FleetCor Technologies worth $851,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 33.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies in the first quarter worth about $47,000. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FLT traded down $14.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $258.86. 26,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,085,809. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.51 and a twelve month high of $329.85. The stock has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $661.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.20 million. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 32.37% and a return on equity of 29.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

FLT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $220.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.18.

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

