Wellington Management Group LLP Boosts Stake in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,969,741 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,572,772 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.93% of T-Mobile Us worth $668,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile Us during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 23.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded down $3.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $102.60. 327,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,421,884. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.64. T-Mobile Us Inc has a twelve month low of $63.50 and a twelve month high of $106.72.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of T-Mobile Us from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Argus upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Nomura Securities upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.55.

T-Mobile Us Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

