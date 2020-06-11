Wellington Management Group LLP Boosts Stake in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,010,586 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 3,308,449 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 1.96% of Uber Technologies worth $949,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,147,845 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,759,055,000 after buying an additional 32,316,244 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 222.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 31,174,193 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $870,383,000 after buying an additional 21,507,161 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 21,359,622 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $635,235,000 after buying an additional 99,416 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,924,530 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $388,773,000 after buying an additional 2,268,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 158.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,394,381 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $338,832,000 after buying an additional 6,979,108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $4,297,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 50,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $1,753,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 286,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,051,000.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,560,000 shares of company stock worth $44,638,100. 8.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UBER. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.06.

Shares of NYSE UBER traded down $3.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $31.69. 34,698,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,708,234. Uber Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $47.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.18 billion and a PE ratio of -4.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.61.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.15. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 71.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.70%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies Inc will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

