Wellington Management Group LLP Buys 111,654 Shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,857,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,654 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 1.16% of Unilever worth $968,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 1,445.9% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Unilever by 318.8% during the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Unilever by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Unilever during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Unilever from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on Unilever from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of NYSE:UN traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.25. The company had a trading volume of 558,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,442,495. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.91. The stock has a market cap of $92.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.52. Unilever NV has a 1-year low of $42.00 and a 1-year high of $63.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.4445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.84%.

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

