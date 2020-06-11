Wellington Management Group LLP Buys 19,190,516 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 79.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,344,435 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,190,516 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 5.70% of Corning worth $890,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 264,759 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,706,000 after purchasing an additional 50,138 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Corning by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,301,621 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $67,000,000 after purchasing an additional 77,869 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Corning by 279.0% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 138,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 101,923 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 27,657 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $523,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GLW shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays cut shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Corning from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.18.

Shares of NYSE GLW traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.22. The company had a trading volume of 902,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,399,391. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.11. The stock has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.02, a P/E/G ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.09. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $17.44 and a 1 year high of $34.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Corning had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

