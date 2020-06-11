Wellington Management Group LLP Decreases Stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,235,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,048,635 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Ball were worth $597,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLL. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ball by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ball during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Ball by 51.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Ball during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLL traded down $4.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.96. The stock had a trading volume of 101,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,478,436. Ball Co. has a one year low of $51.26 and a one year high of $82.82. The company has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.48, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.85 and a 200 day moving average of $67.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Ball had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Ball’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.72%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BLL shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Ball from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine raised Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Ball in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Ball from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

In other Ball news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $1,501,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 400,956 shares in the company, valued at $30,107,786.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,554,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 65,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,774,716.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

