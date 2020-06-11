Wellington Management Group LLP Decreases Stock Position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its holdings in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,852,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 916,451 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 5.49% of Marvell Technology Group worth $833,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 26,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 14,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 32,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 29,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRVL traded down $1.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,243,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,944,490. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.71. The firm has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $16.45 and a 52 week high of $36.92.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 55.66%. The company had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $25.00 to $33.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Marvell Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.58.

In related news, EVP Dan Christman sold 5,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $117,391.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total value of $173,756.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,207.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,462 shares of company stock worth $2,268,041 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

