Wellington Management Group LLP Grows Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,735,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,023,938 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $781,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 5,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,382,000. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 5,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,393,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $394,317,000 after purchasing an additional 76,961 shares during the period. 64.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CAT. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $162.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.58.

NYSE CAT traded down $9.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $122.87. 457,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,742,300. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.07 and its 200-day moving average is $127.95. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.50 and a 1 year high of $150.55. The company has a market capitalization of $71.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 37.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.25%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

