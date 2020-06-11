Wellington Management Group LLP Has $1 Billion Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,056,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 193,156 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,004,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 144.0% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 61 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 68.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 105 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.88, for a total value of $52,067.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,442,620.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 4,271 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $606.59, for a total value of $2,590,745.89. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,885 shares of company stock worth $115,093,521. 11.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of REGN traded down $5.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $601.00. The stock had a trading volume of 44,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,417. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $568.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $451.85. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $271.37 and a twelve month high of $618.71. The firm has a market cap of $66.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.49.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.13 by $0.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 28.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 23.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $622.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $596.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $544.25.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

