Wellington Management Group LLP Has $2.62 Billion Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 36.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,704,846 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 4,236,566 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 0.55% of Facebook worth $2,619,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $236.73. The company had a trading volume of 19,988,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,705,424. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $212.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.30. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $240.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.17.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on FB shares. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group set a $242.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.44.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.66, for a total value of $2,725,248.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,412 shares in the company, valued at $4,496,983.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.94, for a total value of $44,802.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $801,361.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,688 shares of company stock worth $14,845,129. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

