Wellington Management Group LLP Has $623.25 Million Stock Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,217,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 238,009 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 4.30% of Equifax worth $623,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,519 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 948 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EFX stock traded down $6.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $168.20. 28,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,055. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.11, a P/E/G ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.62. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.01 and a 12 month high of $180.07.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $957.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.27 million. Equifax had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 7.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

In related news, insider John J. Kelley III sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.32, for a total value of $1,854,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EFX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Equifax from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Equifax from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Equifax from $110.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Equifax from $135.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.50.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

